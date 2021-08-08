Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $578.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.