Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $274.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Navient reported sales of $336.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

