StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00. The stock traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 70276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.82.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.0908123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

