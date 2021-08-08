Senseonics (SENS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Senseonics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Senseonics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, analysts expect Senseonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SENS opened at $3.22 on Friday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

