CI Financial (CIXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.51 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIXX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

