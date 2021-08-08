Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADAP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research firms have commented on ADAP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

