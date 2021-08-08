KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.74.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

