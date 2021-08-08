Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$1.90 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.44.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.