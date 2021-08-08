Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $120.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

LSPD stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -119.97. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

