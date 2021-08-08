Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L Brands, Inc. operates as a retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories primarily in the United States. Its brand includes Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel. The company sells its product through franchise, license, wholesale partners, websites, catalogue, and other channels. L Brands Inc., formerly known as Limited Brands Inc., is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

