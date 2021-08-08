Barrington Research Comments on IAA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $54.42 on Friday. IAA has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,865 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IAA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 227,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

