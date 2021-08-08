FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

