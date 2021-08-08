FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Lowered by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $13.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.67. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

LPX opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

