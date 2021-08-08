Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

