Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

