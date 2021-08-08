HC Wainwright Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $84.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

