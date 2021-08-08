OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.

OSUR stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $846.25 million, a P/E ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

