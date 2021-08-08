Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.20. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 3,504 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $593.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

