First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $13.30

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $12.85. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 38,062 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.