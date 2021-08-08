SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.00.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$20.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.38. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

