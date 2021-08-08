Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.25. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 477 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of $511.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

