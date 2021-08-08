SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWI. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

