GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.