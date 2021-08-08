Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.