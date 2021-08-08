$93.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce sales of $93.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.90 million and the highest is $96.93 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $100.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $385.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.