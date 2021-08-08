Neovasc (NVCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVCN stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.45. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

