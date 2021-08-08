Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Head-To-Head Survey

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 22.03 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.68 $209.00 million $6.27 13.16

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kubient and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.46%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Science Applications International 3.54% 26.44% 6.91%

Summary

Science Applications International beats Kubient on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

