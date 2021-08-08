MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $348.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

