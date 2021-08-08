Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $395.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85 and a beta of 1.07. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

