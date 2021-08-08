First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 179.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

