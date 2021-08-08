Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.34.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

