Dream Industrial REIT to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

