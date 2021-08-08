FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Increased by Analyst

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

