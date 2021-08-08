FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rambus Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rambus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.