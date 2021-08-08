National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.09%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

