Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.