Oppenheimer Weighs in on Arcosa, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

ACA opened at $51.36 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after buying an additional 347,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,050,000 after buying an additional 336,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcosa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,501,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,037,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 13.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

