Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Hold

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

FRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

