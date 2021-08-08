Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Hold

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 913,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.