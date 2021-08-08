Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

