Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Buy

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ELA opened at $4.65 on Friday. Envela has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envela by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

