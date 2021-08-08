Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

