AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

