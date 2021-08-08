Nautilus (NLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $14.19 on Friday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

