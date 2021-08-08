World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

INT opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,628 shares of company stock worth $1,052,197. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 57.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.