Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.40.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,807,232. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

