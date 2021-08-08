ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $48,240,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $42,661,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.