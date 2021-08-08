Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,630 shares of company stock worth $5,459,324. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

