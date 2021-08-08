Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.