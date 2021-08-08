Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA stock opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

